Missing teen may be vulnerable, police say
Phoenix Ahpay, from Regina, was last seen 5 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Avenue T South, police say. (Courtesy Saskatoon Police Services)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 4:06PM CST
Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.
Phoenix Ahpay, from Regina, was last seen 5 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Avenue T South, police say.
His is five-foot-eight and 150 pounds with dark brown hair and eyes, and squints with his left eye.
He was last seen wearing a red Raptors ball cap, a blue Rangers jersey, black sweat pants and black and white Nike shoes.
There are concerns for Phoenix’s safety as he may be in a vulnerable state, police say.