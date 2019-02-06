

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Phoenix Ahpay, from Regina, was last seen 5 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Avenue T South, police say.

His is five-foot-eight and 150 pounds with dark brown hair and eyes, and squints with his left eye.

He was last seen wearing a red Raptors ball cap, a blue Rangers jersey, black sweat pants and black and white Nike shoes.

There are concerns for Phoenix’s safety as he may be in a vulnerable state, police say.