Police in Saskatoon have located the missing child. They want to thank the public for their assistance.

The child is 8 years-old. He’s described as a Metis with blond hair, blue eyes, four feet tall and 50 lbs, He was riding a green BMX bike and was wearing blue or black high top runners.

He was last seen in the 4000 block of Taylor Street East following an argument with his mother, and was reported missing at 10:32 p.m. by his mother but has since been located.