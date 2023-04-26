Missing Sask. woman found dead

A woman missing since early December has been found dead.

The remains of Joanne Highway were discovered in the RM of Buckland on Sunday, according to RCMP.

Officers from the Prince Albert RCMP detachment were dispatched to the RM after a report that tthe remains were found in a wooded area.

“Officers immediately attended to the location and began a sudden death investigation,” RCMP said.

“The investigation into her death is ongoing, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, pending final results of the autopsy and toxicology, preliminary indication is that no foul play is suspected in relation to Joanne’s death,” the release said.

Highway was reported missing on Dec. 9, according to RCMP.

Her family has been notified of her death, RCMP said.