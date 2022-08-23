Missing Sask. teen found safe
Kord Lagasse, the subject of a missing person's report over the weekend has been located safely.
Rosthern RCMP received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy on Saturday. Lagasse was last seen at a residence on 10th Street in Rosthern at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 18.
According to a news release, RCMP investigators believed Lagasse may have been trying to travel to Medicine Hat. The release noted that Lagasse may have been seen hitchhiking on Highway 11 on Saturday.
In a news release, the Saskatchewan RCMP are thanking the public for their assistance in locating him.
