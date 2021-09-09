SASKATOON -- Two missing members of Muskoday First Nation were found safe Wednesday night, according to Prince Albert Grand Council.

Alex McGillivary, 20, and Kathryn Cusveller, 24, who are siblings, were reported missing Aug. 26.

They were found off-reserve, camping in a field on the outskirts of Muskoday First Nation.

“These past two weeks have been very emotional, and we are so relieved they are safe and sound,” family member Lance McGillivary said in a news release.

“They are healthy, in good spirits, and want to stay where they are. They wanted to live off the grid and were unaware that we were searching for them. Now that we know where they are, we will be checking up on them. On behalf of the family, I would like to thank everyone for helping us.”

Prince Albert Grand Council Search, Rescue and Recovery Team and the Muskoday First Nation Volunteer Fire Department led the search efforts.

Searchers had spent 12-hour days trekking through bush to find the pair.

“It’s very good news and it’s the best outcome we could have hoped for in this situation,” Muskoday Chief Ava Bear said in a video posted to Facebook.

She said she was grateful for the tip that came in after someone recognized their pictures on a poster.