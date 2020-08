SASKATOON -- Warman RCMP say a 22-year-old man who never made it to work earlier this month has been found safe.

Travis Curtis Berger, of Grandora, left his home go to his new job as a roofer in Saskatoon Aug. 5, police said in a news release.

He never arrived and his family had not seen him since that morning, which is unusual for him.

Police said Thursday he had been found.