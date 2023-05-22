Missing man in northern Sask. found safe, RCMP say

A man in northern Saskatchewan recently reported missing has been found safe, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Police orginally asked for help in locating Leo Harris of Pelican Lake First Nation at around 11:30 on Monday morning.

RCMP said that Harris was reported missing at 10:30 p.m. the previous night.

A search was to called due to Harris suffering from dementia and police wanting to confirm his well being.

Police updated the situation at 2:54 p.m. on Monday.

Pelican Lake First Nation is located approximately 226 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.