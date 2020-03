SASKATOON -- The death of a 24-year-old man is suspicious, RCMP say.

On March 6, RCMP received a report of a dead person along a road about 35 kilometers northeast of Onion Lake Cree Nation, according to a news release.

The man was identified as David Jonas Tobac, who had been the subject of a missing person report from Lloydminster RCMP on Feb. 29

An autopsy confirmed his death is suspicious.