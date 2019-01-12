A missing 34-year-old woman from Maidstone was found dead on Friday.

Amanda Michayluk tried to walk home on Thursday morning during snow storm and got lost while heading southbound on a non-maintained grid road, according to Maidstone RCMP.

Michayluk’s body was found around four kilometres from where she was last seen walking. RCMP believes she died of exposure and hypothermia, and they say that no foul play is suspected.

The family and Maidstone RCMP would like to thank Maidstone Fire and Rescue, EMS, the Lloydminster Rescue Squad, the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office and friends and family for their help in the search.