Update: Eliza Masuskapoe has been found safe, police say.

A missing 12-year-old girl may be in a vulnerable state, Saskatoon police say.

Eliza Masuskapoe was last seen around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Broadway Avenue. Her family says they are is concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as having a large build with long, wavy brown hair. She has a light complexion with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green/blue hoodie and grey leggings with a "galaxy" backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.