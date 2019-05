CTV Saskatoon





RCMP are asking for help finding a 25-year-old woman last seen in North Battleford April 29.

Tiki Brooklyn Laverdiere, of Edmonton, last contacted her family via text message May 1, RCMP say.

She is five-foot-four and 140 pounds with burgundy hair and typically wears grey contact lenses.

She has small tattoos on her neck with piercings to her eyebrow and nose.