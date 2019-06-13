

CTV Saskatoon





A 27-year-old Calgary man is presumed drowned after going missing at Smoothstone Lake in Saskatchewan.

RCMP say officers responded June 8 when his two friends reported he had left their campsite to go fishing and hadn’t returned. A local fisherman found his canoe submerged in the middle of the lake.

The victim was not wearing a lifejacket when he departed the camp and the wind increased a great deal while he was gone, RCMP say.

Attempts to find him have been unsuccessful and he is presumed drowned, RCMP.

His name has not been released.

Smoothstone Lake is about 140 kilometres northeast of Meadow Lake.