

CTV Saskatoon





The body of a missing canoeist was found along the shore of Smoothstone Lake on June 30, RCMP say.

The 27-year-old Calgary man had been presumed drowned after going missing at the lake June 8, when his two friends reported he had left their campsite to go fishing and hadn’t returned. A local fisherman found his canoe submerged in the middle of the lake.

The victim was not wearing a lifejacket when he left the camp and the wind increased a great deal while he was gone, RCMP said at the time.

His name has not been released.

Smoothstone Lake is about 140 kilometres northeast of Meadow Lake.