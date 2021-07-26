Advertisement
Missing boy located and found safe
Published Monday, July 26, 2021 4:13PM CST Last Updated Monday, July 26, 2021 9:58PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found safe.
Police had said the boy had been last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday, when he was dropped off at a mall in the 2300 block of Preston Avenue South. And there were concerns he may be in a vulnerable state.
Police say the boy was found to be safe and are thanking the public and media for their assistance.