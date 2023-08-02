Missing a DVD? Sask. RCMP may have it

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for the owners of several stolen items found in a recent investigation.

Beauval RCMP arrested a 55-year-old man who ran from his vehicle after he was denied entry to Canoe Lake First Nation on July 24, an RCMP news release said.

“As a result of extensive investigation, it was determined that the truck, a Ford F350 crew cab, had been reported stolen to Saskatoon Police Service on or about June 1, 2023,” the news release said.

Police said they found a “significant” amount of stolen property in the vehicle. Investigators believe the items are from thefts that occurred over the past couple of months in Saskatoon, Lloydminster, Borden, Biggar and other areas in the province.

RCMP say anyone who is missing tools, DVDs, cables or a slip tank can contact them to reclaim the items.

“You will be asked to describe the items and serial numbers are helpful to provide if you have them available,” the release said.

As a result of the investigation, a Hafford man is charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on August 10.