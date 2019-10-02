Missing 72-year-old man found dead near RUH
Allan Landrie. (Saskatoon Police Service)
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 10:16AM CST
The 72-year-old man last seen entering Royal University Hospital on Saturday afternoon has been found dead, Saskatoon police say.
Allan Landrie was found around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Hospital Drive. His death is not considered suspicious, police say.
Police, Search and Rescue, and hospital security had been searching the area and buildings around RUH after he had been reported missing.