Missing 66-year-old man found safe, police say
Police are asking for assistance in locating 66-year-old Gerald Golla who was last seen on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Photo provided by the Saskatoon Police Service.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 6:33PM CST
Last Updated Monday, May 13, 2019 9:32AM CST
Update: Golla has been found safe, police say.
Police are asking for assistance in finding a 66-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.
Gerald Golla was last seen in the 100 block of 31 St. West around 4:30 p.m., and police and friends are concerned for his well-being.
Golla is described as 5-6 and 120 lbs, and is unshaven with grey balding hair. He was wearing a dark jacket with blue jeans.
Anyone with information on Golla’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service.