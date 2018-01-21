Missing 12-year-old girl found
Published Sunday, January 21, 2018 11:08AM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 22, 2018 10:51AM CST
A girl missing in Saskatoon has been found.
Police said in a news release Sunday afternoon the 12-year-old is now safe at home. She had been reported missing Saturday.
More Stories
- Polls predict Cheveldayoff, Meili faceoff in next Sask. election
- Saskatoon councilors spend $13k on car allowance
- National hockey exhibit comes to Saskatoon
- Local business gets boost from crokicurl rink 1
- Environment Canada issues fog advisory in Saskatchewan
- Missing 12-year-old girl found
- After huge U.S. crowds, European women join chorus for change 11
- Rona Ambrose: Trump nixing NAFTA is just a matter of 'when' 3