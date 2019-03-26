Four CN train cars left the tracks in Warman Tuesday night, blocking traffic for a few hours.

Warman Fire Rescue arrived on scene around 11 p.m on the east side of the city where the cars partially came off the tracks.

CN said the cars derailed upright and there were no leaks, dangerous goods or injuries reported.

“We would like to apologize for any inconvenience this derailment caused,” CN said in a written statement to CTV News.

The tracks have been repaired and reopened Wednesday morning.