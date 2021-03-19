SASKATOON -- A minor natural gas leak was identified in a building in the 300 block of Pendygrasse Road Thursday afternoon, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

In a news release, the fire department said it received a report of a “chemical” smell in the building around 12:34 p.m. On arrival, crews wearing protective gear entered the building, the release said.

One area of the building near a heat duct had a carbon monoxide (CO) reading for 350 parts per million (PPM), according to the fire department.

Residents were able to return to their suites once the gas leak was stopped and the CO reading was zero ppm throughout the building.