SASKATOON — Sparks and a minor explosion in Midtown Plaza’s electrical vault led to hundreds being evacuated and left part of downtown Saskatoon in the dark.

The Saskatoon Fire Department got a call about fire and smoke coming from the mall’s electrical vault at around 6 p.m. on Monday evening, Battalion Chief Rob Hogan told CTV News.

"Fire crews found that a large breaker had failed in electrical room, the resulted in arcing produced a large amount of smoke," the fire department wrote in a news release.

As a response, fire crews cut the power.

Hogan isn’t certain when the power will be restored, but said the mall could still be in the dark on Tuesday.

Neighbouring buildings were also left without power – including TCU Place, nearby traffic lights and a federal services building.

Hogan said the fire is not suspicious. He expects the damage cost to be “substantial.”

During the mall evacuation, police officers re-routed traffic, while the firefighters taped off the front entrance.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.