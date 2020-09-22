SASKATOON -- As part of a six month pilot project, the Government of Saskatchewan has made an agreement with First Nations entrepreneurs to develop a new road sign delivery program.

SAGE Roadway Signs, a division of JNE welding, will supply more than 3,000 highway traffic signs.

“This agreement between the Ministry of Highways and SAGE will help us produce required signs more quickly while creating jobs right here in Saskatchewan,” said Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit.

The ministry says the new project will provide more employment opportunities with two new positions being available immediately at SAGE roadways. The goal of the project is to give a smaller supplier such as SAGE the opportunity to showcase their skills and build their business.

"The purpose of our partnerships with business people is to create employment opportunities for our people,” said Chief Peter Beatty of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation.

Beatty said that creating more employment opportunities is one of the biggest benefits to his community.

The project includes production of 500 stop signs, 460 maximum speed signs, 600 turning signs, 200 do-not-enter signs and 80 deer crossing signs.

“At the end of the day it's going to benefit everyone,” said Beatty. “ It’s going to benefit that individual, it’s going to benefit our Cree Nation, it’s going to benefit the people and the economy of Saskatchewan.”

The ministry says that this agreement shows their commitment to Saskatchewan suppliers and will help the economy grow.

“Growth is essential as we seek to rebound from the economic impact of COVID-19,” said Ottenbreit.

There are roughly 120,000 provincial road signs in Saskatchewan. The province repaired or replaced 13,000 of them last year.