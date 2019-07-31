The Ministry of Environment says it needs to public's help locating a poacher who ran over an antelope, removed its horns and left the animal for dead in a field northwest of Rosetown, Sask.

According to the ministry on July 22 or 23, an individual drove a vehicle into a lentil field near the Hamlet of Stranraer. The ministry says they believe the driver chased down and fatally struck an antelope, removed its horns, then left it for dead.

Officers attended the scene and recovered evidence, but the poacher is still on the loose, the ministry says. If caught, the individual could face a handful of fines.

“Some of the possible charges and fines could include unlawful hunting, which is $2,800, the unlawful possession of the horns is also $2,800, you have wasted game which is $1,960, we can also go with damaging crops which is $350, and using a vehicle in a prohibited manner is $250,” said conservation officer Carrie Mckay.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call 1-800-667-7561, or go online to saskatchewan.ca/tip.