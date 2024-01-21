Miniature marvels on display at Saskatchewan toy show

Saskatchewan's landscape is well known for being covered in a vast expanse of farmland, but these miniature farms don't take up quite as much space.

The dioramas were constructed using toys ranging from all eras, to form a captivating display at Saskatoon's Western Development Museum.

Neil Isley, a long time collector himself, organized the event with his family.

"You'll see farm toys of all sizes. There's die-cast models, there's hot wheels, there's antique toys, vintage toys, there's even some old mechanical robot-type stuff,” Isley told CTV News.

The hobby is generational.

Through help from Mom and Dad – Neil's son Barret has created a faithful recreation of a scene from the film Cars 3.

More than just the miniatures. Actual toys were for sale, and the event was popular among children.

Sunday marked the final day of the display.

Neil Isley with his son Barret at the Saskatchewan Toy Show at Saskatoon's Western Development Museum. (Noah Rishaug/CTV News)