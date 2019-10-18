SASKATOON – The mild mid-October weather will continue into the weekend.

Temperatures will remain slightly above the seasonal average in Saskatoon through Saturday. 

By Sunday, we’ll see a slight cool down, with highs falling into the single-digit territory. 

Winds shouldn’t be too big of a factor over the next few days.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:  

  • Today – Sunny breaks.
  • High: 14 C
  • Evening – A few clouds, with light westerly winds.
  • 9pm:  5 C
  • Saturday – Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low: 0 C
  • Afternoon High: 13 C
  • Sunday – Sunny start.  Clouds developing.
  • Morning Low:  -3 C
  • Afternoon High:  8 C