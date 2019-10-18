Mild weather continues through weekend
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 6:33AM CST
SASKATOON – The mild mid-October weather will continue into the weekend.
Temperatures will remain slightly above the seasonal average in Saskatoon through Saturday.
By Sunday, we’ll see a slight cool down, with highs falling into the single-digit territory.
Winds shouldn’t be too big of a factor over the next few days.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Sunny breaks.
- High: 14 C
- Evening – A few clouds, with light westerly winds.
- 9pm: 5 C
- Saturday – Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: 0 C
- Afternoon High: 13 C
- Sunday – Sunny start. Clouds developing.
- Morning Low: -3 C
- Afternoon High: 8 C