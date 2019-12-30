SASKATOON -- We’re ending 2019 on a high note when it comes to the forecast, with daytime highs right around the freezing mark expected early in the week.

There will be plenty of sun Monday and Tuesday, followed by light flurries Wednesday as we kick off 2020. On the positive side of things, the temperatures improve in January, with daytime highs around 0.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly sunny

High: -9 C

Evening: -13 C

Tuesday – Mostly sunny

Morning Low: -16 C

Afternoon High: -1 C

Wednesday – Chance of flurries

Morning Low: -4 C

Afternoon High: 0 C