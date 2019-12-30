Mild temps to end 2019: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, December 30, 2019 4:57AM CST
SASKATOON -- We’re ending 2019 on a high note when it comes to the forecast, with daytime highs right around the freezing mark expected early in the week.
There will be plenty of sun Monday and Tuesday, followed by light flurries Wednesday as we kick off 2020. On the positive side of things, the temperatures improve in January, with daytime highs around 0.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly sunny
High: -9 C
Evening: -13 C
Tuesday – Mostly sunny
Morning Low: -16 C
Afternoon High: -1 C
Wednesday – Chance of flurries
Morning Low: -4 C
Afternoon High: 0 C