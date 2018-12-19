The Water Security Agency says mild temperatures can pose serious risks to those on the ice.

Conservation officer John Moysey says the mix of cold and warm temperatures can create pockets of water and air in the ice making it weaker – and the risk of falling through much greater.

Thick, strong ice will be clear or dark blue in colour, whereas weak or thin ice will be white or murky and may have water sitting on the surface.

Moysey says this year most reports of people or vehicles falling through have been from the southern part of the province but firefighters and towing companies in the north say they expect to respond to calls this season as they do every year.

The WSA recommends at least 10 centimetres of ice to hold a person, 20 centimeters for a snowmobile, and at least 30 centimetres for a vehicle.