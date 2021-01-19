Advertisement
Mild air moves into our region and significant snow falls across northern SK: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021 6:33AM CST
SASKATOON -- Tuesday will be a cloudy day for Saskatoon, with moderate to strong winds developing.
Wednesday looks to bring much of the same with respect to temperature and wind, before a big shift on Thursday. By the weekend, expect the deep freeze of Winter to be here.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy
High: -1
Evening: -2
Wednesday – Mainly Sunny / Wind
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 2
Thursday –Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -11