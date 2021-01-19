SASKATOON -- Tuesday will be a cloudy day for Saskatoon, with moderate to strong winds developing.

Wednesday looks to bring much of the same with respect to temperature and wind, before a big shift on Thursday. By the weekend, expect the deep freeze of Winter to be here.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy

High: -1

Evening: -2

Wednesday – Mainly Sunny / Wind

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Thursday –Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -11