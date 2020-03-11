SASKATOON -- A low pressure system is churning across Saskatchewan, accompanied by strong winds.

As the week continues, temperatures will fall, bottoming out this weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: 2 C

Evening: 1 C

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -11 C

Afternoon High: -7 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -18 C

Afternoon High: -15 C