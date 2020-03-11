Mild air greets us, with plus temperatures lasting into the afternoon: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:46AM CST
SASKATOON -- A low pressure system is churning across Saskatchewan, accompanied by strong winds.
As the week continues, temperatures will fall, bottoming out this weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: 2 C
Evening: 1 C
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -11 C
Afternoon High: -7 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -18 C
Afternoon High: -15 C