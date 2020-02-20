SASKATOON -- Expect to see daytime highs near the freezing point today, albeit with moderate winds blowing.

Above seasonal conditions will last through the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: -1 C

Evening: -4 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -12 C

Afternoon High: -1 C

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -12 C

Afternoon High: 0 C