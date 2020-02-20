Mild air drives temperatures up in Saskatchewan: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 8:40AM CST
SASKATOON -- Expect to see daytime highs near the freezing point today, albeit with moderate winds blowing.
Above seasonal conditions will last through the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: -1 C
Evening: -4 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -12 C
Afternoon High: -1 C
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -12 C
Afternoon High: 0 C