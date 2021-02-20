SASKATOON -- Former NHL head coach Mike Babcock has been named the new coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team, the school announced Saturday.

In a release, the university said Babcock will coach the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis for the next two seasons.

"This is an exciting and historic day for Huskie Athletics, and we are thrilled that Mike wants to come back home to lead our men's hockey program," Huskie Athletics Chief Athletics Officer Dave Hardy said.

"We are extremely fortunate that the timing lined up perfectly to create this opportunity. Mike's track record of success speaks for itself, and he will be a great addition to Huskie Athletics, to the men's hockey program, and to the local hockey community."

The university said Babcock will begin his new role in May 2021. He will replace Dave Adolph, who announced his retirement in December after coaching the Huskies for 27 years.

"I am excited to work with Huskie athletes, back in my hometown, at the university where I had the opportunity to play under legendary coach Dave King," Babcock said. "Saskatchewan has provided me many opportunities in my life and my career, and I am truly excited about the opportunity to give back."

The Saskatoon-born coach led three teams in his 17-year NHL career and won a Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008. He also won back-to-back Olympic gold medals coaching team Canada in 2010 and 2014.

Babcock has not held a head coaching job since being fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019.

Following his departure from Toronto, Babcock faced allegations that he had verbally abused players during his time with the Maple Leafs and Red Wings.