SASKATOON -- Former NHL head coach Mike Babcock is expected to be named the new coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team, according to a report from TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, Dreger said Babcock will be announced as the Huskies head coach next week.

Here’s a wild one. Sources say Mike Babcock will be announced head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies next week. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 20, 2021

Babcock has not held a head coaching job since being fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019.

Following his departure from Toronto, Babcock faced allegations that he had verbally abused players during his time with the Maple Leafs and Red Wings.

The Saskatoon-born coach led three teams in his 17-year NHL career and won a Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008.