SASKATOON -- Things are not quite as warm as they were last week, but we are still looking at daytime highs in the low to mid teens.

We’ll see a mix of sun and cloud Tuesday, and the temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 11

Evening: -2

Wednesday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 13

Thursday - Sunny

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 15