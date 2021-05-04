Advertisement
Midday highs continue to climb: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 8:04AM CST
SASKATOON -- Things are not quite as warm as they were last week, but we are still looking at daytime highs in the low to mid teens.
We’ll see a mix of sun and cloud Tuesday, and the temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 11
Evening: -2
Wednesday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 13
Thursday - Sunny
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 15