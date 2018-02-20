Michelle Obama to speak in Saskatoon
In this file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama address the crowd during a conversation with poet Elizabeth Alexander at the second day of the Obama Foundation Summit, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 8:18AM CST
Former first lady Michelle Obama is coming to Saskatoon.
Obama will speak at the SaskTel Centre on the evening of March 22.
During her tenure as first lady from 2008 to 2017, Obama championed several causes, including a move to eliminate childhood obesity and the Let Girls Learn initiative, which helps adolescent girls around the world go to school.
The former first lady spoke to two sold out crowds in Vancouver earlier this month, and she has speaking dates scheduled in Calgary and Edmonton in March.
Tickets for the event in Saskatoon are expected to go on sale to the public on Friday.
