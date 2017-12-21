

The #MeToo movement, one of the top news stories of 2017, could have a lasting impact on the conversation around sexual violence, says the executive director of one Saskatoon outreach centre.

Faye Davis with the Saskatoon Sexual Assault and Information Centre says the #MeToo campaign, which has seen women and men from around the world come forward about sexual assault and harassment, is helping victims of sexual violence seek help. The movement shows victims they are not alone and gives them hope their voice will be heard.

“Anything that helps break the silence around sexual victimization is good because people assume, ‘This just happened to me. It wasn’t that bad.’ They assume all the self-blame and myths that our society puts on them, and so when you think it only happened to you, it’s very difficult for you to think, ‘I should (seek) and deserve some assistance,’” Davis said.

“I think the more the silence is broken the better.”

The #MeToo campaign took off after a tweet from actress and activist Alyssa Milano in response to a news story in October tracing allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Davis said the Saskatoon centre has seen an increase in clients in the last few months, but she noted she’s not sure if the higher numbers are attributed to the #MeToo movement.

According to data by UN Women, 35 per cent of women around the world have experienced physical or sexual violence.