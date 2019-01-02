

CTV Saskatoon





A man is in hospital with a serious injury following a shooting on New Year's Day.

Saskatoon police received a report of an injured man in the 800 block of Steeves Avenue around 11 p.m., according to a news release.

Upon arrival, the 31-year-old victim was found outside suffering from an injury to the leg. He was transported to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Police believe drugs, including methamphetamine, may have been involved in the incident.

There are no suspects.