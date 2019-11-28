SASKATOON -- Three people face charges after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, RCMP say.

On Tuesday, patrol members pulled over a vehicle and found the name the driver provided was false, according to RCMP.

He was arrested and refused to identify himself; a woman in the vehicle was cooperative, police say.

A search of the vehicle led police to believe it was involved in trafficking and obtained a search warrant for a home on the 700 block of 102nd Street.

Six adults and two youths in the home were arrested and police seized crystal meth, cocaine, cash, prescription medications, packaging materials and several hundred rounds of ammunition and a gun, police say.

Shannon Soosay 37, of Samson First Nation, AB, Michael Dwinnell, 66 of North Battleford and Dennis Starchief, 38 of North Battleford, each face multiple trafficking charges.

Five of the people arrested during the search were released from custody, police say.