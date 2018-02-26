Metallica announces Saskatoon tour date
Metallica's James Hetfield plays Vancouver's BC Place Stadium on August 14, 2017. (Kenny Tai photography)
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 8:18AM CST
Metallica is coming to Saskatoon. The heavy metal band will bring their WorldWired tour to the SaskTel Centre on Sept. 15.
The tour kicked off in 2016 to support the band’s 10th studio album, Hardwired... To Self-Destruct.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m.
