SASKATOON -- When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, schools shut down and activities came to a standstill.

Brittany Acton says that was an incredibly difficult time for her seven-year-old daughter Lux, who struggled with anxiety.

“We ended up having to get her in counseling and kind of focus more on some other learning opportunities,” said Acton.

“It took a lot of explaining, and a lot of kind of reminding her that that she's safe where she is and that we're taking her from school so that she can remain safe. I think just a feeling of unease and instability and unsafeness.”

Acton’s four-year-old son Vaughn lives with severe Haemophilia A, a genetic deficiency which causes excess bleeding, as well as severe autism and developmental disabilities, which added to her daughter’s mental stress.

“With my son's medical issues, medical trauma, she’s been through all of it,” she said.

“She gets anxiety from people getting sick and injured and things like that, because it can be a life or death situation in our family. And that's something she was just used to, and for a lot of kids an illness might not affect them as much as it would my family. But for her, she was very concerned about her brother getting sick and what would happen to him.”

Acton says that’s the driving factor behind keeping both of her children home from school when it resumes in September, opting to for online learning while paying for private full-time care.

“I think we kind of weighed the pros and cons of both options,” she said. “I wish that we felt as confident that schools are safe as some people do and that we can send them back, but at this point we don't know what's going to happen. And we're not willing to risk the stability of our mental health now, if (schools shutting down) were to happen again.”

But there are drawbacks to keeping children at home, says Jay Wilson with the University of Saskatchewan’s Department of Education.

“So much of learning that happens in a school is the interpersonal, the extras, the things that aren't always part of the curriculum,” he said.

“That often builds confidence in students, gives them a chance to interact with others in an environment where it's less threatening than maybe a subject area that they struggle with. For a lot of students, that's the draw, the band, the drama, the sports, the other thing that brings them back to school, and so this is another kind of blow to their comfort coming back to school in the fall.”

Wilson says communication with parents is important to maintain positive mental well-being for children who aren’t able to be socially interactive at school or extracurricular activities.

“Students who are struggling with this need to know that they're being listened to,” he said. “If they're frustrated, they can share that frustration with their parents or caregivers, and talk about different things that bring them joy. Or maybe branch out and try new things, new sports, new hobbies that are outside of what they would traditionally do before but may have some connection to it.”

Acton says she plans on keeping her children out of school for the long-term.

“I would love if they could go back next year, ideally next September they'll be back in school,” she said. “If things go well before that maybe after Christmas break or something, but I wouldn't consider it before Christmas break, and as long as there's still cases in the community.”