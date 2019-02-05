The provincial government is building eight Community Recovery Teams across Saskatchewan to help those living with complex, persistent mental health issues

The project costs $4.2 million and will see teams set up in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, North Battleford, Swift Current, Moose Jaw, Yorkton and Weyburn.

The six-person teams will include a mental health nurse, a social worker, a clinical counselor, an occupational therapist, and addiction counselor and an assessor-coordinator.

The teams will use a holistic and team-based approach to help manage symptoms and avoid hospitalization for clients considered difficult to serve.

“So that could mean they’re having difficulty or struggles with their medication,” Michelle Robson, manager of mental health and addiction services and community adult recovery services, told CTV Saskatoon.

“Living in poverty conditions in the community, unable to keep sustained housing, they have family difficulties, it could be a variety of those things.”

There is one practitioner for every 36-40 clients in Saskatoon and about 20 per cent of those clients are considered difficult to serve, Robson said.

“By offsetting that and moving in and doing a more in-depth, intensive case management for those clients, it will free up the current case managers to do some more work with their less intense and complex cases,” said Robson.

Funding for the project comes from the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Funding Agreement, in which the federal government is providing Saskatchewan with nearly $350 million over 10 years for targeted investments in home and community care and mental health and addictions services.