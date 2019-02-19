The days of being expected to have a tough appearance and not talk about mental health have passed, says Mitch Yuzdepski, deputy chief of the Saskatoon Police Service.

“That is destructive and it leads to real negative behaviours and it’s important for members to address the occupational stress.”

In 2018 the SPS hired an in-house clinical psychologist, to whom members could speak about experiences on the job.

While the SPS is improving occupational mental health standards, there is no legal requirement for workplaces to have mandatory mental health training.

Mental health advocates in Saskatoon want more happening at workplaces to keep the conversation of mental health going.

“Part of that big push and why we’re still struggling is because there is such a strong stigma around having a mental illness and around talking about it,” said Jenna Neufeld, mental health educator with the Canadian Mental Health Association Saskatoon chapter.

“And sometimes we have this factor where we think that mental illness belongs at home and then when we come to work we don’t bring that stuff to work with us which is not true at all.”

Neufeld said the Canadian Mental Health Commission has released a psychological health and safety standard and psychological injuries are now a part of the framework in assessing injuries through the Saskatchewan Worker’s Compensation Board.

The courses she teaches are as much about recognizing your own mental health, as well as having the tools to recognize others who have mental health challenges.

Neufeld said awareness boils down to simple understanding.

“When we talk about mental health first aid it’s not just teaching you how to support other people who have a mental problem, but it’s also teaching you how to take care of yourself so you are actually prepared to take care of someone else, because you have to take care of yourself first,” she said.

Cara Taylor has been holding classes of her own as a mental health educator. She said poor mental health funnels into more problems, like physical injuries.

“An example of that is, if we’re really stressed out at work, it can by really distracting for us and let’s say we’re operating heavy machinery, that could lead to a physical injury,” she said.

She adds poor mental health in the workplace ends up costing businesses money.

“Absenteeism, disability, people going on psychological leave or stress leave from work, those kinds of things we can tangibly look at,” she said.

“It might not be life or death for some people but it is quality of life for some.”

According to the CMHA 70 per cent of disability claims involve a psychological component.