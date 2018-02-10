Two men are walking from Saskatoon to Prince Albert to bring attention to the families that didn’t have an opportunity to share their stories at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Conrad Burns and Pernell Ballantyne say people in Northern Saskatchewan did not have the means to attend the National Inquiry in November, when it was in Saskatoon.

"They haven't had a chance to speak. They haven't had a chance to be heard. Each situation is particular to that family, so [the National Inquiry] has to understand what is going on in these communities because they're unique and need to be heard," Burns, a former victim’s services missing persons liaison, said.

Burns and Ballantyne left Saskatoon for the 140-kilometre trek on Friday afternoon in an effort to shine light on the stories that have been skipped.

During the walk, the men say they will be listening to peoples stories about Indigenous women who have gone missing.

“There’s a lot of stories. People come out there and tell their stories to me and I feel their pain and suffering. It makes it an even harder journey for me to reach Prince Albert,” Ballantyne told CTV News before the walk.

Ballantyne was at the National Inquiry in Saskatoon on behalf of his sister, Monica Burns. Burns’ body was found on a snowmobile trail by Prince Albert in January 2015.

“I pray for her every day. She left something behind. She left her daughter behind, we have to cherish that,” Ballantyne said.

“I want something for my niece out of this [inquiry].”

The federal government set up the inquiry to gather statements from Indigenous families, to address the high number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada.

Earlier this month, the National Inquiry announced there will be five new stops to gather more statements – but none of the stops are in Saskatchewan.

Burns and Ballantyne plan to make it to Prince Albert by Sunday.