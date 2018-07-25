

CTV Saskatoon





Two men have been charged with arson following a rash of fires in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

Police say they were called to five fires in the area of Temperance Street and McKinnon Avenue North at 1:30 a.m. According to a media release, the fires were set to recycling and garbage bins in back alleys.

Shortly after, officers were called to a vehicle on fire in the 400 block of Leslie Avenue. Police say they saw two men, who matched suspect descriptions, walking away from the fire.

Officers found multiple lighters in their possession and arrested the 24-year-old and 25-year-old.

The men are facing 12 charges related to arson. The 25-year-old is also charged with breach of probation and breach of undertaking.