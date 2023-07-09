Memorial walk for missing Sask. woman in its 5th year

It’s been five years since then 31-year-old North Battleford resident Ashley Morin went missing.

Every year since, the community has organized a walk to raise awareness of her case.

Morin was last seen on July 10th, 2018 on the corner of 96th S

treet and 16th Avenue in North Battleford at around 9:30 p.m. RCMP believes Morin was the victim of a homicide. The Morin family says there have been hundreds of tips, but nothing substantial to bring her home.

Dorthea Swiftwolf, missing persons liaison officer with the Saskatoon Police Service, is investigating the case. She says Morin is one of many missing and murdered Indigenous women whose case is never solved.

"It’s a national crisis, and it’s a crisis that shouldn’t be happening, the numbers aren't going down, they continue to go up. And that’s a crisis, an epidemic, and it shouldn't be happening in today’s day and age," Swiftwolf said.

Even though RCMP believe Morin was killed, some of the family still hold out hope that she’s out there, alive. Mike Bird is Ashley's cousin, and hopes for her return.

A missing poster offers $25,000 for information leading to the return of Ashley Morin.

"We're trying to get answers, and trying to bring her home. It’s been five year since she’s been missing, and no progress has been made. We know someone knows something, and its a $25,000 [reward] for information that leads to us bringing her home," said Bird.

Through doing the annual walk, they hope they can either help bring her home, or encourage those who know something to speak up so the family can have closure.

The walk is normally a multiple day affair, going from Saskatoon to North Battleford. This year the walk visits the locations Morin was last seen.