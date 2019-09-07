

Chad Leroux, CTV News Saskatoon





The memorial service for Enwu Liu and Yaoqin Wang, a couple that was killed in a crash near Oyen in early August, was held today at Erindale Alliance Church.

Many were in attendance as friends, family, and colleagues went to the podium to share antidotes or memories of the couple, many offering continued support for the two daughters of Liu and Wang.

“Don’t say be strong to the girls. They don’t need to be strong. I think they just need love.” Said memorial organizer Shirley Zhou. “They need to know how great their parents were, and how amazing they are.”

Members of Saskatoon’s Chinese community and figure skating community have offered continuing support for the daughters as they move forward.