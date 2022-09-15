Memorial planned for victim of Langham shooting

A community memorial may soon be set up in honour of a man who was fatally shot in Langham in early July.

Joshua Peters, 38, was fatally shot and is considered by police as a victim of an apparent homicide-suicide.

Now, Peters’ employer has requested permission from the Town of Langham to install a picnic table at one of two parks in the community

“We at Kenroc Building Materials Co. Ltd., where Josh had worked for more than 15 years of his short life, would like to do something in honour of this young man, who was taken from us much too early,” the letter said.

According to the council letter, the table will have a granite top and seats attached.

“The granite top would have the name ‘Peters’ engraved into it, with a few of the song titles that Josh had written in his shortened musical career.”

Following his death, members of Peters' band Elephant Seal said he was "a source of endless love, affection, gentleness, and generosity."