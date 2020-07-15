SASKATOON -- A memorial was held on Wednesday for Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase, the 19-year-old woman found dead inside of a parked vehicle on Saturday.

Her friends held the memorial at 2 p.m. outside of the apartment complex in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive where her body was found.

“I found out it was Hailey while the police were on the scene, and I was shocked and it was baffling,” said Chelsea Morrison, a friend of Belanger-Weeseekase.

Morrison, who lives in the same apartment complex as Belanger-Weeseekase, arrived to the scene shortly after police.

She said she would often help Belanger-Weeseekase when she needed emotional support.

“I live right there and if she ever needed help she could have just come running to my door,” said Morrison.

At the memorial, friends of Belanger-Weeseekase laid a wooden cross and flowers in front of the apartment complex and shared stories about their friend.