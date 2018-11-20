A memorial that honours victims of drunk driving is scheduled to be unveiled by Mother’s Day next year.

Allan Kerpan, whose daughter, Danille, was killed by a drunk driver in 2014 said he and other families affected by drunk drivers met with the City on Friday to discuss the design for the memorial.

He said it will have a semi-circular design made up of a couple of benches. A monument with victim’s names engraved will be placed in the centre.

“When I see the concept it looks like there’s angels holding up the monument itself,” Kerpan said.

The memorial will be placed downtown Saskatoon on the north side of City Hall. Kerpan said Saskatchewan will have the first MADD Canada memorial in the country that won’t be placed in a cemetery.

“We already have a place in the cemetary that we go to visit. We want someplace where we can go to and think more positive things about the people we’ve lost,” he said.

Saskatchewan has the highest police-reported impaired driving rate in the country, according to Statistics Canada.

Kerpan hopes the memorial will help reduce those numbers.

“We’re trying to promote awareness so that our record here in Saskatchewan wont be so dismal.”

The memorial is scheduled to be unveiled by Mother’s Day next year, he said.

“We are definetly going to have, without question, the most beautiful [memorial] in the country.”