Memorial for impaired driving victims may be put on Saskatoon City Hall lawn
The north lawn at city hall (file).
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 1:27PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 3, 2018 1:28PM CST
The north lawn at Saskatoon City Hall is being recommended as a location for a provincial memorial for victims of impaired driving.
A city report says administration has been working with Mothers Against Drinking And Driving on the design and location of a memorial.
The proposed monument would replace the bench and stone memorial in Victoria Park.