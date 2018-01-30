Saskatoon Public Schools is committing to keep Metis teachings.

Representatives from the school board and the Central Urban Metis Federation Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday, ensuring Metis culture and history continues to be taught in the public school system.

The memorandum commits the school board to supporting Metis students — and all students — in their identity development, increasing staff’s knowledge of Metis history and cultural competencies, and fostering respect for all people as equal and contributing citizens, among a handful of other commitments.

Ray Morrison, board chair of Saskatoon Public Schools, said the school board has collaborated with CUMFI for years and noted this partnership renews and deepens that relationship.

“Students have benefitted from our long-standing relationship with CUMFI, which has allowed us to bring important lessons and educational experiences about Métis culture and history to all our schools. Reaffirming this partnership with CUMFI and advancing our collaboration will help the school division in the important work to realize reconciliation for all our students,” said Morrison.

President of CUMFI, Shirley Isbister, wants Metis children to be proud of their heritage and others to better understand the importance of diversity.

“The signing of this MOU with the public school board will ensure that Métis culture and history will continue to be taught in the public school system. We have always had a strong partnership that is based on student success,” Isbister said. “We want our children to have a strong sense of pride in their culture while having a meaningful learning experience where they will be able to learn, grow and connect in the spirit of reconciliation.”

The MOU ceremony was held at Westmount Community School, the only Metis designated school in Saskatoon.